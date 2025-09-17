State-of-the-art technology installed at Lough Erne

FERMANAGH golfers are embracing new state-of-the-art technology at a local course which is of the same standard as information shared with professionals at some of the world’s top TV events.

Lough Erne Resort recently unveiled the installation of Toptracer, which provides players with unprecedented real-time insights into their swing and ball flight, revolutionising practice sessions and coaching alike.

Installed across eight bays on the driving range, the Toptracer system utilises cutting-edge CMOS image sensors to capture and analyse every shot’s trajectory, distance, swing speed, and ball curve.

Director of Golf at Lough Erne Resort, Barry McCauley, has hailed the installation as a game changer for golfers in Fermanagh who are keen to take the next step in the sport.

“Toptracer provides instant and detailed swing analysis to enhance the user experience at the driving range,” explained Mr McCauley.

“As part of a process, golfers can then take this detailed analysis and work alongside our resident PGA Professional Damian Mooney to further improve their game.

“Golfers can build tailored development plans informed by real Toptracer data, accelerating their progress on the course.”

The Director of Golf at the Lough Erne Resort feels that there’s a growing demand in Fermanagh for people who want to get involved in the sport and compete against the best on the course.

“We want to break down barriers to golf and make it enjoyable for everyone,” added Mr McCauley.

“Whether you’re aiming to refine your technique or just looking for a fun activity with family, our new facilities provide an exciting, year-round golf experience.”