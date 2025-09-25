Stafford’s men deserve ‘huge credit’ after Dundela win

By Aaron Hassard

WITH the pain of conceding late goals last season still etched in the mind of Ballinamallard United boss Mark Stafford, James McGrath’s late winner over Dundela felt all the sweeter.

McGrath scored both goals for the Mallards either side of an Ewan Kelly leveller at the break to continue Ballinamallard’s intimidating home league record.

“We started the game really well, like we did against Annagh last week, but this time we managed to take an early lead through James McGrath,” explained Stafford.

“We then created some really good chances to go further ahead, but we didn’t take them.”

The Ducks boss was well versed on the threat posed by Dundela, who fought their way back into the tie, before Ballinamallard snatched victory late on.

“We spoke about the threat Dundela posed at the top end of the pitch and they punished us through Ewan Kelly’s finish into the top corner, after hitting the crossbar earlier in the half,” Stafford said.

“However, we hit the woodwork too and were ultimately disappointed not be ahead at half time.

“We got sucked into playing ‘kick and rush’ football and didn’t have any control of the game in the second game.

“But we dug in and scored a good team goal to win it. It was brilliant to score late on like that, especially after suffering so much late heartbreak last season.”

Three games in seven days is tough at any level and for Ballinamallard to come through a gruelling schedule unbeaten is all the more impressive for the Mallards boss.

“The players deserve a huge amount of credit,” insisted Stafford.

“I was very critical of them following the 4-1 defeat at Newington and demanded a response from the group.

“I’ve certainly got that. After securing a point against Annagh, who had won all their previous games, we went to Institute and ground out another draw despite playing the last 15 minutes with 10 men.

“To cap the week off with another home win is a very good return.”

Newly promoted Queens University are the next visitors to Ferney Park this Saturday, with Stafford insisting his troops are ready to trump the students.

“Queens are playing a different formation than we are used to facing. They’re a young, fit and effective team,” the Mallards manager added.

“Ambrose Ajala is a threat up front, scoring against promotion hopefuls Loughgall last week. We need to be ‘bang at it’ again come kick-off.”