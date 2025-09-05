St. Patrick’s and Rovers earn point in tough conditions

F&W DIVISION THREE

St Patrick’s Castlederg 1 Enniskillen Rovers 1

By Patrick McKiernan

ENNISKILLEN Rovers picked up their first league points of the season but were left to rue a late equaliser conceded to St. Patrick’s in dreadful conditions at Castlederg on Saturday afternoon.

The match was played in driving rain and wind that only worsened as the afternoon wore on, forcing both sides to abandon any real gameplan and simply battle with the elements.

Rovers were able to get a foothold quicker than their opponents, with Ryan Williams and Scott Amos in particular causing issues for St. Patrick’s.

Rovers earned a corner in the seventh minute and, when the home side failed to clear, Ryan Williams flicked the ball into the path of Ian Carruthers, who finished calmly to give his side the lead.

St. Patrick’s found themselves under sustained pressure as they ceded possession to Rovers, and the game might have been settled by half-time but for a mix of bad luck and wasteful finishing from the visitors.

The last major chance of the half fell to Rovers Alex Keys, who turned the Pat’s defence and let rip a shot, only to see it rattle

the woodwork.

As the weather worsened in the second half, both sides struggled to find their teammates and the game descended into a ragged battle.

St. Patrick’s adapted better to the conditions and began to gain a foothold in the match, with Patrick Porter and Thomas McMenamin posing problems for the Rovers defence.

Despite a few decent chances for the home side, Rovers, with their backs to the wall, held firm through some resolute defending.

The Rovers’ resistance was finally broken with five minutes to play. Dan McHaghney picked up the ball for St. Patrick’s and played it out left for Liam Lynch, whose cross was only half-cleared.

Patrick Porter pounced, shaking off his marker before firing in via a far-post deflection.

With their tails up, the home side pressed hard for the win, forcing five corners in the final minutes.

Credit to Rovers, though, under relentless pressure they stood firm, holding out for a point that, on balance, they may feel should have been all three.

Both teams will next be in action in the Junior Cup first round, with Rovers hosting Glebe Rangers Reserves and St.

Patrick’s welcoming Churchill United. The matches are due to take place on September 13.