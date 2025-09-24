+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSouth West GP Foundation celebrates tenth anniversary
Special guest Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, helping to cut the cake with help from Rachel Wright, Chair of the federation, to mark the 10th anniversary of the South West GP Federation. The event took place at the Manor House. Picture: Michael Cullen

South West GP Foundation celebrates tenth anniversary

Posted: 4:09 pm September 24, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL health professionals turned out to the Manor House Country Hotel outside Enniskillen today (Wednesday) to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the South West GP Foundation.

A special celebration event was organised at the hotel, with Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, delivering a keynote address to congratulate the group on its many achievements.

Established in 2015, the South West GP Federation consists of 20 member practices, across Fermanagh and Tyrone, catering for almost 130,000 residents across the counties.

Advertisement

The group aims to benefit patients by designing and providing healthcare solutions to the benefit of people living in rural parts of Fermanagh.

Dr Rachael Wright, chairwoman of the South West GP Federation, said that the group has to face numerous challenges, including its rurality and staff shortages.

“We have now developed a three-year strategy, comprising of four pillars. There is a communication strategy, we have a plan for getting ready for multi-disciplinary teams and we are ready go and we have been focusing on recruitment, recognising the difficulties for this area within that,” Dr Wright explained.

“There are many strengths, including that we are all thriving for the same standards of patient care, there are good links with local hospitals and have a good track record of delivering.

Check out next week’s Fermanagh Herald for full coverage.

 

Related posts:

Fermanagh church leaders back SWAH surgery campaign Fermanagh businesses call for healthcare roundtable SWAH campaign continues unabated in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:09 pm September 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement