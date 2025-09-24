South West GP Foundation celebrates tenth anniversary

LOCAL health professionals turned out to the Manor House Country Hotel outside Enniskillen today (Wednesday) to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the South West GP Foundation.

A special celebration event was organised at the hotel, with Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, delivering a keynote address to congratulate the group on its many achievements.

Established in 2015, the South West GP Federation consists of 20 member practices, across Fermanagh and Tyrone, catering for almost 130,000 residents across the counties.

The group aims to benefit patients by designing and providing healthcare solutions to the benefit of people living in rural parts of Fermanagh.

Dr Rachael Wright, chairwoman of the South West GP Federation, said that the group has to face numerous challenges, including its rurality and staff shortages.

“We have now developed a three-year strategy, comprising of four pillars. There is a communication strategy, we have a plan for getting ready for multi-disciplinary teams and we are ready go and we have been focusing on recruitment, recognising the difficulties for this area within that,” Dr Wright explained.

“There are many strengths, including that we are all thriving for the same standards of patient care, there are good links with local hospitals and have a good track record of delivering.

