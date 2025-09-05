Son leads charity walk to honour his late Mum

The son and friends of the late Amanda Corrigan, who passed away last month after a brave battle with cancer, are preparing to walk from Sligo to Enniskillen to raise funds for charity.

The 40-mile walk will take place over two days, starting on October 4, with all proceeds going to for the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Amanda’s son, Sean Corrigan, who organised the fundraiser, said it’s a meaningful way to honour his mum’s memory.

Advertisement

“Mum loved Sligo, she was down there all the time, shopping or staying overnight,” Sean said.

“This walk felt like the right way to remember her. We’re doing this for the Friends of the Cancer Centre because they were so good to Mum.

“They’re made up of volunteers who provide great facilities and real support. Not just to patients but to their families too.”

The group made up of Sean and six of his friends will make an overnight stop in Manorhamilton before continuing the journey to Enniskillen.

Derek Kerrigan, who owns Lugarnboy Haven apartments in Manorhamilton, generously offered the group accommodation for the night.

“Derek reached out to sponsor the room. He’s had family affected by cancer too and we really appreciated the gesture. It means we don’t have to worry about where we’re staying,” said Sean.

Amanda Corrigan is remembered as someone who brought light and laughter into every room.

Advertisement

“She was kind, bubbly, and happy and she never once complained about her illness,” Sean said.

“Mum was the kind of person who could never do enough to help others. She was as good a grandmother and mum as you could get.”

Since launching the fundraiser, the group has raised nearly £3,000 for the charity.

“We didn’t expect such a big response,” Sean said. “We’re very grateful. It just shows the kind of person Mum was and how many people loved her.”

Donations can be made online by searching ‘Sean Corrigan Friends of Cancer’ on JustGiving.