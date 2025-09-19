Smyth to the ‘four’ as Derrygonnelly Harps win title

By Martin McBrien

FOUR Eimear Smyth goals, two in each half, propelled Derrygonnelly to an unexpected but nevertheless fully deserved victory over title holders Kinawley in an absorbing Brewster Park contest on Saturday.

The Harps scoring ace also notched up seven points and her majors tally could have been greater had it not been for excellent goalkeeping by Aine Haren whose saves, along with those of counterpart Louise Dundas, were among the game’s other highlights.

After an opening points trade, Bronagh Smyth’s score for the winners swiftly cancelled by Lisa Maguire, Derrygonnelly put down a marker in the shape of a quick-fire 1-1 blast.

A fourth minute Sarah-Jane Jones point was swiftly followed by Eimear’s first goal, keeping balance to stab home after being hauled back, with referee Shane McGoldrick allowing a good advantage.

Gemma McCaffrey and Smyth traded scores, before a Courteney Murphy Kinawley point was answered by a second Harps goal, with Smyth racing through to coolly slot home in the 16th minute.

Kinawley immediately hit back, Joanne Doonan powering in along the endline to find Murphy for a rocket shot to the net.

The Brian Boru’s rallied with McCaffrey (free), Doonan and Keelan Murphy on target to level the game at 2-3 to 1-6 after 23 minutes.

Smyth and Bannon (2) added scores for the Harps, while Maguire and McCaffrey kicked over for Kinawley, to leave just one in it at half time, 2-6 to 1-8.

A hectic restart saw Smyth point a free and Kinawley were then hit by a 33rd minute Doonan yellow card.

The Brian Boru’s rapidly hit back with points by Niamh McManus and McCaffrey, with Smyth landing a point in reply.

Penalty drama then ensued from a rebound after a super Haren block on a 35th minute Smyth effort, with the Harps forward clinically converting the spot kick.

Smyth pointed three minutes later just before the Harps temporarily lost Bannon to a yellow card.

They were soon further reduced, with Erin Flanagan similarly sanctioned before Bannon could return.

But after a McCaffrey pointed free, the Harps tightened their grip when Smyth again cut through for a 44th minute goal to leave it 4-09 to 1-11.

Not even a 55th minute Keelan Murphy goal could rescue the holders though, with Smyth, denied by Haren right at the end, adding a brace of frees to round off a superb personal and team display.

Teams

Derrygonnelly: Louise Dundas, Ciara Leonard, Andrea Gordon, Darcy Whitely, Naomi Jones, Rebecca Wallace, Claire McCauley, Aoibhinn Jones, Brenda Bannon (0-02), Shauna Elliott, Sarah-Jane Jones (0-01), Bronagh Smyth (0-01), Emily Cassidy, Emma Cassidy, Eimear Smyth (4-07, 1 pen, 4f). Subs: Erin Flanagan for C McCauley (HT), Imogen Knight for S Elliott (46), Tara McAloon for B Bannon (60). Yellow cards: B Bannon (39), E Flanagan (46).

Kinawley: Aine Haren; Katie Donnelly, Kate Murphy, Sophie Garry, Kieva Gilleece, Eimear Keenan, Lauren Murphy, Courteney Murphy (1-01), Aine McGovern (0-01), Lisa Maguire (0-02), Joanne Doonan (0-02), Keelan Murphy (1-01), Catherine Garry, Gemma McCaffrey (0-05, 4f), Niamh McManus (0-01). Subs: Laura Doonan for C Garry (23), Roisin O’Reilly for L Maguire (46). Yellow card: J Doonan (33).

Referee: Shane McGoldrick (Maguiresbridge)