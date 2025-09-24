Smyth hat-trick fires Harps to Fermanagh LGFA SFC final

LGFA SFC Semi-Final

Derrygonnelly 4-14

Tempo 3-05

Advertisement

By Martin McBrien

DERRYGONNELLY weathered a strong Tempo effort at St Joseph’s Park in Ederney on Saturday afternoon to book their place in the Fermanagh LGFA Senior Football Championship Final.

Tempo’s Cadhla Bogue got the first score of the game with a third minute point, but Derrygonnelly responded with scores from Sarah-Jane Jones (2) and Emma Cassidy.

Further Tempo points from Cora McCaughey (free) and Hannah McNabb had it level by the midway stage.

Eimear Smyth then opened her customary handsome tally via a quick-fire brace of pointed frees, before converting from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

Tempo did create numerous scoring chances, but they just couldn’t convert whereas the Harps kept the score board ticking over with points from Smyth (2) and Brenda Bannon.

Hannah McNabb did tag on a Tempo point followed by a somewhat fortuitous 29th minute goal when a McCaughey free dipped under the bar to leave it 1-08 to 1-04 at half time.

Advertisement

The Harps made a sprightly restart with Smyth quickly adding two more points, but Tempo struck right back with a well worked Nuala Breen goal.

Eimear and Bronagh Smyth each hit a pointed free before misfortune struck Tempo in the shape of a hand injury sustained by goalkeeper Bronagh Tierney in effecting a save, forcing a 41st minute change.

They then missed two goal chances in quick succession, to be severely punished by a brace of Harps goals from Bronagh Smyth and Sarah-Jane Jones who netted in quick succession.

Cora McCaughey did pull one back, jinking her way past a couple of defenders to score, but a sequence of missed points proved costly as Eimear landed a brace of frees.

Cadhla Bogue pointed from distance in the 55th minute, but Eimear had the final say with a 1-01 flourish, bringing her tally to 3-08.

In defence, Derrygonnelly had solid displays from Andrea Gordon, Ciara Leonard and Rebecca Wallace, Aoibhinn Jones dominating midfield with Sarah-Jane Jones and the Smyth sisters a constant threat.

For a battling Tempo, Dee Curran, Nicola McQuade and Catriona Breen worked tirelessly in defence with Shannon McQuade, McNabb and McCaughey standing out further upfield.