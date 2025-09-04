Skins aiming to bounce back after Bangor defeat

Championship 1

Bangor 21 Enniskillen 19

BANGOR proved too strong for Enniskillen in the opening round of the Ulster Rugby Championship 1 season when they lost out by three points to the home side at Upritchard Park on Saturday.

In February, the teams last competed in sunshine but Saturday had a gale force wind and torrential rain. The home side won the toss and elected to play with the elements.

Skins had to ‘weather the storm’ and they nearly did, withstanding a lot of early pressure, counter-attacking to the other end of the field, only for the ball to be knocked-on as they crossed under the posts.

Bangor used the wind to take play deep into Skins’ territory and camp there for a prolonged spell. It took 20 minutes before they managed to score, after a series of forward drives. The conversion made it 7-0.

A quarter of an hour elapsed before they scored their second, with a cross-field kick for the winger to gather skillfully and touch down in the corner. A difficult conversion hit the right post but crossed the bar.

Skins struck back, regaining possession from the restart.

Despite the conditions, they put it wide to the right and then, on the way back, Michael Rooney ran a great line off Eddie Keys, to make a clean break through the middle and score from 30m.

Keys added the conversion to make it 14-7 at the break. Given the conditions, Skins were confident going into the second period.

However, it was Bangor who would start on the attack. Skins repelled forward drive after drive, but eventually Bangor managed to work their way over for another converted try.

Critically, the clock had also been run down by a valuable 10 minutes. Bangor’s confidence grew, and they had given themselves a good lead to defend.

Skins fought back and Henry Keys drove over from close in. The conversion went just wide, from out on the right. 14 minutes left on the clock.

With four of those to go, Henry Keys went over again, this time in the left corner. Eddie converted to set up a grandstand finish, with the score at 21 – 19 and any score would do.

It wasn’t to be though, despite a valiant effort in horrendous conditions.

Next week Skins are on the road to play last season’s league winners, Dromore. The County Down side also lost, beaten by Portadown. It sets up another intriguing clash. Kick-off will be at 2.30pm in Dromore.