‘Skea send the Gaels out of contention

Mannok SFC Group A, Round 2

Lisnaskea 0-16 Enniskillen 1-11

By Pauric McGurn

LISNASKEA Emmets caused a major surprise on Sunday evening by toppling 2022 Senior Football Champions Enniskillen Gaels at Emmet Park.

The hosts were full value for the victory with a hard working second half that now reshapes the whole Championship landscape.

The Gaels will rue a string of poor decisions in attack and unforced errors after the break, which left them chasing the game in the closing stages.

However Lisnaskea, who were behind 0-7 to 0-9 at the brea,k really tore into the County town side after the restart and the likes of Ethan McCaffrey, Sean Keenan and Paul Mohan registered decisive scores to seal the victory for Sean McManus’ side.

With six additional minutes Enniskillen looked for a goal to seal a draw but all they were able to find was a Conor Love free on 65 minutes which left two between them at the end.

Lisnaskea had the opening score and it was an exceptionally well hit two pointer from Joe McDade who put in a colossal performance around the middle of the field throughout this game for his side.

Paul Mohan then made it a three point game as the big attendance settled in for a pulsating encounter.

Johnny Cassidy hit Enniskillen’s opening score on five minutes after a purposeful run, while on nine minutes it was all level as Eoin Beacom put over a two pointer.

A Justin McDade free nudged the home side back into the lead, but Enniskillen goalkeeper Ross Bogue then came forward to impressively hit a two point free.

Mark Little was fouled on 21 minutes which enabled Sean Keenan to equalise before Conor Love got going with a score after good work from Johnny Cassidy.

Ethan McCaffrey then levelled matters on 27 minutes with a firmly struck 45’ before Paul Mohan hit his second of the game just 42 seconds later, 0-7 to 0-6.

Eoin Beacom levelled matters as the game went into additional time and there was still time for Ross Bogue to once again come forward from his goals to stroke over a two point free to leave it 0-7 to 0-9 at half time.

Lisnaskea hit the opening two scores of the second half via Joe McDade and Sean Keenan before the game was delayed by four minutes due to an accidental injury to the umpire which seen him replaced.

Ethan McCaffrey continued the scoring for Lisnaskea with a two point free before Calum McInnes pointed after good work from Joe McDade around the middle, 0-12 to 0-9.

Enniskillen were clearly in trouble and unable to get the ball into the full forward line, while at the other end Paul Mohan found space to fire over a brilliant two pointer as the home support sensed a major victory on the cards.

Enniskillen finally got going again on 53 minutes and it was an important goal as Brandon Horan played a one two with substitute John Reihill before blasting the ball to the net to give them hope, 0-14 to 1-9.

Jack Tierney then got forward to point on 55 minutes as it looked like Enniskillen had finally awoken.

Lisnaskea though didn’t panic and Conor Clarke pointed for the home team as Enniskillen lost Richard O’Callaghan to a serious looking injury.

Sean Keenan popped up with another Lisnaskea point as the game went into the six additional minutes and it was Enniskillen who looked for an equalising goal but all they could manage was a pointed free from Conor Love as time ran out on them and their Championship journey.

Lisnaskea now face Belnaleck in St Patricks Donagh in round 3 with the winners taking second place, while Enniskillen face Derrygonnelly in the final round in Irvinestown with the Harps now certain of topping the Group and moving into the semi-final.

Teams & Scorers

Lisnaskea: Ethan McCaffrey (0-3), Kevin Smyth, Mark Kelly, Kai McGoldrick, Conor Clifford, Ruairi Gribben, Conor Clarke (0-1), Calum McInnes (0-1), Joe McDade (0-3), Dylan Tierney, Sean Keenan (0-3), Justin McDade (0-1), Paul Mohan (0-4), Damian Og Kelly, Mark Little. Subs used: Adam McKenna for R Gribben (59), Conor Curran for P Mohan (63), Niall Keenan for M Little (64).

Enniskillen: Ross Bogue (0-4), Nathan Tierney, Conor Murphy, Fabio Ledwith, Jack Tierney (0-1), Lorcan Love, Aaron Nolan, Brandon Horan (1-0), Johnny Cassidy (0-1), Conall Quinn, Richard O’Callaghan, Michael Corless, Conor Love (0-2), Eoin Beacom (0-3), Patrick Reihill. Subs used: James O’Donnell for P Reihill (HT), John Reihill for C Quinn (49), Ciaran Smith for R O’Callaghan (55), Jamie Steele for J O’Donnell (56).

Referee: Gerard McLaughlin (Ederney)