Shock as man dies on Cuilcagh Mountain

A MAN has died after following a medical emergency on Cuilcagh Mountain yesterday morning (Sunday), it has been reported.

Northern Sound FM reported that a number of emergency services, including the North West Mountain Rescue Team, were called to the scene of the incident early yesterday morning.

It’s also understood that the National Ambulance Service, fire crews from the local area and Gardaí attended the medical incident on Cuilcagh Mountain, on the Legnaderk side in Cavan.

