Share Discovery Village launches winter concert series

THIS winter, Share Discovery Village is set to come alive with music, laughter, and community spirit as it launches The Share Sessions.

Beginning at the end of October and running across November, December, and January, the concert and gig series has been created to celebrate over 40 years of Share’s commitment to inclusive adventure.

All proceeds will support the organisation’s ongoing mission to make outdoor experiences accessible to people of all abilities.

Set against the peaceful backdrop of Upper Lough Erne, the concert series promises something for everyone, with a vibrant mix of comedy, country music, tribute performances, and magical children’s shows.

The Share Sessions will feature an exciting and diverse line-up of performers to suit all tastes. Kicking things off is renowned comedian Shane Todd on Friday, October 31, followed by the lively local band One for the Road on Saturday, November 15.

Country music fans are in for a treat with performances from Johnny Brady on Friday, November 21 and Robert Mizzell on Saturday, December 13.

Families can enjoy the enchanting Frozen Snow Sisters during Magical Fairytales on Sunday, November 23, while tribute acts like Thunder Rolls – a high-energy Garth Brooks experience on Friday, November 28 – and the sensational Mama Mia Band ABBA tribute on Saturday, January 31 promise unforgettable nights of music and nostalgia.

“Since 1981, Share Discovery Village has provided unforgettable experiences for families, particularly those with disabilities, at our accessible, lakeside centre,” said a spokesperson.

“Proceeds from ticket sales will fund critical enhancements, including wheelchair-accessible powerboats, modernised accommodation, adaptive equipment and profile beds to help guests rest comfortably and with dignity.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Share Discovery Village website (www.sharevillage.org) with limited capacity for many performances. Early booking is strongly encouraged.