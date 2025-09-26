Sexual assault accused remanded on bail

A Lisnaskea man has been remanded on bail in relation to a charge of sexual assault which allegedly occurred last month.
Mark Jude McFarland (56) from Main Street is accused of sexually touching a female on August 24.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until October 20.
Posted: 3:52 pm September 26, 2025