Saint Carlo inspired Fermanagh students’ faith

CARLO Acutis, who was canonised on Sunday as the first ever millennial saint, has been hailed as a “fantastic and relatable focal point for young people” in Fermanagh by a local faith group.

A large crowd turned out to St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday (September 7) as Pope Leo XIV presided over the much-anticipated canonisation of the 15-year-old, in historic scenes.

English-born Italian, Carlo Acutis, who documented a number of modern-day miracles online, died back in 2006 at just 15 years. The decision was then taken to canonise the popular youngster.

St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea formed a Carlo Acutis Faith Group. The students enjoyed a trip to Kenya over the summer, where they spent time with people in Kitui, providing help and support.

Head Boy at St Kevin’s College, Oisin Curran, recognises the impact of the saint on their lives.

“Carlo has been a fantastic and relatable focal point for young people,” Oisin explained.

“Having spent over a year learning about his life and his mission and sharing his message with my fellow pupils and the local community, I’ve found my faith has deepened.”

The new saint made strides to record modern miracles on a website and on social media.

The group at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea were inspired by Carlo’s commitment to his faith.

“One fantastic moment for me was being able to spread Carlo Acutis’ message of faith through the same means he used, by being able to donate laptops to the boys in our sister school, St Joseph’s Seminary in Mwingi and see immediately the difference it made for them,” Oisin said.

“For many of us, our faith was deepened and grew more, thanks to St Kevin’s, the Aghalurcher Parish and Carlo Acutis. Getting to delve into other cultures was an incredible opportunity.”

The Head Boy also feels it’s important that young people in the county embrace their faith.

“I’ll never forget the welcome we received from the people of Kitui. Meeting the people and children of Kitui was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” explained Oisin.

“Hearing about the challenges faced by some of the kids there, some younger and some the same age as me, was truly eye-opening. It’s humbling to know that our fundraising will go towards improving their lives in any way we can.”