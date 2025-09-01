+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sadness at Cavan quad bike death
There has been deep sadness following the death of Killashandra man Padraig O'Reilly in a quad bike accident at the weekend.

Sadness at Cavan quad bike death

Posted: 9:17 am September 1, 2025

There has been shock and sadness following the death of a man in a quad bike accident across the border in Cavan at the weekend.

Known as Paudie to his friends and family, Padraig O’Reilly was aged in his 40s.

He passed away following the tragic incident on a farm in Killashandra, where he was from, on Sunday.

Paudie has been described as a “true character” who will be missed by all who knew him.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place, and the South’s Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be carrying out an investigation into the fatal incident.

