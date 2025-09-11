RTÉ Said Ireland May Quit 2026 Eurovision If Israel Participates

Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTÉ, has announced it may withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate.

The statement follows concerns raised by several members during the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) General Assembly in July regarding Israel’s continued involvement in the contest. In response, the EBU launched a consultation process and extended the option for broadcasters to withdraw without penalty until December.

RTÉ confirmed that a final decision on Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU announces its position. However, the broadcaster stated clearly that participation would be “unconscionable” given the ongoing loss of life in Gaza, the targeted killings of journalists, and the lack of media access to the region. RTÉ also expressed concern for the remaining hostages.