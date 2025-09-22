River rescue demo drives home the danger of vandalism

With Fermanagh’s rivers and lakes attracting thousands of walkers, anglers and boat users every year, throw-lines are a vital safety measure.

Yet since March 2022 more than 500 have been vandalised, stolen or damaged across the district.

It was against this backdrop that the River Strule in Omagh recently became the setting for a dramatic demonstrationn. While not a real emergency, the urgency was palpable as the North West Mountain Rescue Team’s Swift Water specialists showed just how crucial the equipment can be when seconds count.

PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Johnny Hamill, who coordinated the event with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said too many people treat the life-saving ropes as playthings. “They must be respected in the same way as defibrillators, life rings or fire extinguishers,” he urged.

Council estates manager Kieran Cranny said replacing missing or damaged lines has already cost the council more than £15,000. “Each line costs £30, but it’s not just the money – it takes huge effort to replace them,” he said.

As onlookers watched, rescuer Dave Tyson plunged into the Strule’s fast current before a colleague hurled the rope across the water.

Within seconds, he was hauled safely back to shore, a powerful reminder of how these simple ropes can mean the difference between life and death.

Council vice-chair Shirley Hawkes described the repeated vandalism as ‘deeply concerning’.

“The installation and maintenance of throw ropes is a key part of ensuring public safety,” she said.

“The council welcomes the opportunity to work in partnership with the PSNI and other agencies to raise awareness of this issue and highlight the vital role these lifelines play in emergency situations. I extend my thanks to all involved in promoting this important message.”