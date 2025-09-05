Rise in racially-motivated crimes sparks concerns

The number of racially-motivated crimes in Fermanagh and Omagh has risen over the past year, according to new figures released by the PSNI.

Between June 2024 and June 2025, 32 race-related crimes were recorded in the district – 13 more than in the previous year.

In contrast, other areas have reported decreases, with Mid Ulster recording 32 incidents, down by 13, and Derry City and Strabane reporting 55, down by eight.

The statistics follow a round table meeting hosted in May by ERANO, a local charity supporting ethnic minority groups, asylum seekers and refugees.

The event, which brought together community leaders and representatives, was called in response to an increase in racist graffiti and online hate speech across Fermanagh and Omagh.

Mary Lafferty, project manager with ERANO, described the new figures as ‘worrying’ and ‘unfortunate’, adding that they reflect a wider trend across the UK.

“On the back of our recent round table meeting, our chairman made it clear that Fermanagh and Omagh is a welcoming district and we won’t stand for racism,” she said.

“We are a community who welcomes newcomers.”

Ms Lafferty said many refugees and members of new communities had voiced concerns following recent riots in Ballymena and subsequent protests elsewhere.

While many adults told ERANO they could cope, their greatest worry was for their children.

“They simply don’t want them growing up feeling scared or inadequate,” she explained.

“The impact on children, who know no other home, is particularly worrying.

“One incident is simply one too many.”

She urged people across the district to stand together against racism.

“I would ask members of the community to confront these issues and help educate others,” Ms Lafferty added.