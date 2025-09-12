Ripe pickings in the Orchard for Clogher Valley

Ulster Senior Cup

Armagh 24 Clogher Valley 43

IT is over a decade since these two local rivals met at 1st XV level back in Championship One.

Since then Armagh have progressed onwards to AIL 1A, though they slipped back to 1B last year, and Clogher Valley are now an AIL 2B side. As such renewing old rivalries was eagerly anticipated by a large crowd at the Palace grounds.

Valley were disrupted with some late reorganisation due to unforeseen events. However they were given a boost when their 2nds beat Armagh 2nds 34-22 in the early kick off.

Armagh started at a furious pace and Valley were struggling to contain their flowing rugby. It was no surprise after six minutes when the hosts scored an unconverted try to lead 5-0 after forward drives.

Valley slowly settled into the pace of the game and hit back after 13 minutes when a series of forward drives saw Luke Allen drive over. Maxwell goaled and Valley led 7-5.

Clogher Valley were conceding penalties and after 20 minutes one led to a five-metre lineout for Armagh. A simple catch and drive saw them score in the corner to lead 10-7.

Valley continued to have to defend well against waves of attacks. After 35 minutes Armagh attacked deep in Valley half and moved the ball wide only for Maxwell to intercept and run 70m for a try which he then converted for Valley to lead 14-10 very much against the run of play, just before half time.

Valley started the second half with renewed confidence and were immediately on the attack. After good drives by the forwards, scrum half Matthew Bothwell spotted a gap and darted through.

He still had the full back to beat but easily rounded him to score a try. The kick was missed but Valley led 19-10.

Valley were still conceding penalties and a high tackle led to a sin binning. Armagh kicked to touch and drove for the line only for Valley to turn over and win a penalty.

However Valley indiscipline led to the penalty being reversed. Armagh took full advantage with a drive that led to a converted try and Valley’s lead was down to two points at 19-17.

Despite this Valley were in command with Armagh now struggling to stay in the game. After 55 minutes a Valley scrum on halfway saw a Smyton break continued by supporting forwards to the Armagh line. Drawing the defence a long pass to winger Haire was an easy touch down. From the touchline Maxwell kicked the conversion and the visitors led 26-17.

Valley indiscipline was causing themselves problems and allowing Armagh back in the game. Another Armagh penalty to touch and catch and drive saw them reduce the deficit to two points again with a converted try after 60 minutes.

From the restart confusion in Armagh defence gave Valley a penalty. Maxwell converted to widen the lead to five points at 29-24.

Armagh restarted long to Barnett deep in his own twenty-two. A magnificent long spiralling kick saw his kick result in a 50/22 and Valley were back on the attack.

From the lineout Valley moved the ball wide. Though stopped, at first by the Armagh defence, Valley regrouped and after some forward carries again the ball went wide to Karl Bothwell to score a try in the corner. Maxwell converted from the touchline and Valley led 36-24 after 70 minutes.

Armagh returned to the attack, but another Valley turnover penalty led to a lineout deep in Armagh territory. Unfortunately, the Valley line out again failed to function, the one area where Valley suffered throughout the game. Armagh retained the ball and spotting a gap they chipped into space.

A retreating Barnett picked the ball up in one movement, broke the chasing Armagh tackles, turned, and sped to the line for a fine individual try. Once again Maxwell goaled from the touch line and Valley led 43-24. The game ended shortly after.

Maxwell was named man of the match after his four conversions, three of which were from the touch line; penalty and the intercept try before half time which changed the game.

A good start to the season for Valley with each game seeing them develop aspects of their game however they know they still have improvements to make.

Starting the round robin as, in theory, the weakest of four teams, the result leaves them level on points with Instonians at the top of the table. The game next week at Shaws bridge, with them, will decide who goes into the Senior Cup Final.

Valley will go into the game as underdogs but as they have shown already this season it will not be easy for their opponents.