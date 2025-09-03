Residents shocked after burglary spree in Enniskillen

THE ENNISKILLEN community was left shocked following a series of burglaries and thefts at two local housing estates in the county town over the weekend.

Police have launched an appeal for information after several burglaries and thefts took place in the Kilmacormick and Cornagrade areas, leaving many residents unsettled.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, around 1.15am, police received reports of an attempted break-in to a vehicle in the Yoan Road area.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, in nearby Carran Close, a blue Toyota Hilux was stolen from outside a house.

Further burglaries, believed to be linked, were also reported over the weekend.

Police confirmed that ‘a number of items had been stolen’ from properties in Kilmacormick Avenue and Hillview Park, sometime overnight between August 29 and 30. Two cars were also entered in the Corban Avenue area and items taken.

In an update, police reported several sightings of the stolen Toyota Hilux, that was seen travelling on the Dromore Road towards Omagh at 3.14am, and again heading towards Newtownbutler from Lisnaskea at 7.25am.

The incidents have caused widespread concern in the local community.

“It’s very scary for us all,” one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the ‘Herald.

“Where we live, it’s a quiet area with a lot of elderly residents. We are all now very afraid that our homes and properties are at risk.

Advertisement

“Everybody has to take extra precautions to protect themselves.”

Local councillor Roy Crawford, chair of the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said he would raise the issue to seek additional support for residents.

“It’s causing great concern locally,” he said.

“Everybody is responsible for their own security and you can only do so much,”

“I will raise this with the PCSP to see what can be done in terms of additional patrolling and resources for the area, and whether a deterrent can be created.”

Cllr Crawford also urged residents to remain vigilant.

“There are always going to be opportunists out there. It’s important to do the basics – be alert, look out for neighbours, and do what you can to keep yourself safe.”