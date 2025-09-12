Relic of new saint to be enshrined locally

Students from across Fermanagh are expected to turn out to St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen when a relic to St Carlo Acutis will be permanently enshrined in the church building.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to St Michael’s Church on Sunday, October 19, when Bishop Donal McKeown will preside at the ceremony, where the blessed relic will be placed in the church.

Mr Acutis was a highly regarded website designer who dedicated his time to recording Eucharistic miracle. He died in Italy in October 2006, following a battle with leukaemia, aged 15 years old.

In October 2020, the late Pope Francis beatified Carlo Acutis, where he was canonised by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, becoming the first canonised millennial in the Roman Catholic Church.

Before Christmas, his relic spent time at St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen.

Following on from the celebrations to mark 150 years since the church’s establishment, a relic to St Carlo Acutis will now be enshrined beside the tabernacle inside St Michael’s Church.

“Bishop Donal McKeown, noted for his commitment to youth ministry, will preside at this celebration. Our relic of St Carlo Acutis, received last year, will be permanently enshrined in a new repository beside the Tabernacle,” a statement from St Michael’s Church read.

“Parish schools will be represented and parishioners are encouraged to attend. This moment of grace invites us to deepen our prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, to which St Carlo dedicated his life.”