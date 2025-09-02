Quigley brothers combine to power Roslea to first win

Cadco IFC Group A Round 1

Roslea 2-15 Belcoo 0-7

ROSLEA hit 2-11 in the second half on Saturday afternoon to kick-start their Fermanagh Intermediate Championship campaign with a comprehensive 14-point victory over a lacklustre Belcoo.

The O’Rahilly’s, who lost all of their league games prior to this weekend’s match, kicked seven points in the first half to lead by three at the break, but they were unable to register a score in the second half.

Roslea were full value for their win at Canon Maguire Park, with brothers Seán and Seamus Quigley showing their true quality, while the experienced Niall Cosgrove and Conor Mulligan were to the fore.

Peter Clarke’s Belcoo fielded their strongest team of the season with the experienced Gary Doherty, Paul McGrath, James McGrath and Philip Leonard lining out and putting in solid first-half performances.

Dean McDermott opened the scoring for Belcoo, before Seamus Quigley scored a free for Roslea.

Aided by a very strong breeze at a rain-sodden Canon Maguire Park, Belcoo dominated possession and they kicked three scores without reply from Lawrence McKeown (two pointer) and Leonard.

The second quarter was a scrappy one, with both sides guilty of missing several scoring chances.

Cosgrove, Seamus Quigley and James McMahon hit points for the Shamrocks to reduce the deficit, before Belcoo replied through McGrath and Leonard to put their half-time lead out to 0-07 to 0-04.

While the O’Rahilly supporters were pleasantly surprised with their side’s first half display, the second half was a painful watch for the Belcoo faithful, with their team unable to register a score.

Adam Callaghan split the posts for the Shamrocks, before they struck for their first goal when a high lofted ball from Seán Quigley dropped into the square, with goalkeeper Doherty fumbling it over the line.

McMahon and Seamus Quigley then traded scores, before Seán Quigley kicked over a fine two-point free.

Former county player McMahon was a constant threat inside for the Shamrocks and he weaved his way through the Belcoo defence, fisting over the bar to put his team six points in front.

The Roslea and Belcoo managements then rang the changes, while the Shamrocks continued to dominate.

Seán Quigley extended their advantage with another well-struck two-point free off the ground, before his brother Seamus showed his clinical edge when he smashed the ball past Doherty with a powerful effort.

Belcoo were unable to create any real scoring opportunities and Roslea saw out the game with ease, with a score from Adam Treanor and another two-point free from Seán Quigley wrapping up their victory.

On Saturday (September 6), Roslea are at home against Irvinestown in their round two fixture.

Belcoo, meanwhile, are away against Maguiresbridge on Saturday in their second round game.

Teams & Scorers

Roslea: Seán Quigley (1-06, 3 x 2pf), Shane McMahon, John Connolly, Niall McMahon, Micheál Flanagan, Adam Callaghan (0-01), Adam Treanor (0-01), Diarmuid McAleer, Conor Mulligan, Karl Callaghan, Niall Cosgrove (0-01), Martin Beggan, Brendan Sherlock, James McMahon (0-03), Seamus Quigley (1-03, 3f). Subs: Oisin Toye for B Sherlock (50), Caolan Rooney for K Callaghan (53), Darragh Flanagan for S Quigley (53), Daniel Murphy for A Callaghan (58).

Belcoo: Gary Doherty, Anthony Kerrigan, Aidan Leonard, Ryan McGovern, Dean McDermott (0-02), Josh Killilea, Gerard McHugh, Dara Flanagan, James McGrath, Paul McGrath (0-01), Philip Leonard (0-02), Eoin Corrigan, Eoin Shiels, Seamus Conlon, Lawrence McKeown (0-02, 1 x 2p). Subs: Sean Boylan for E Corrigan (45), Aaron Dolan for P Leonard (45), Martin Corrigan for D McDermott (54), Aaron Magee for R McGovern (54).

Referee: Michael Keown (Devenish)