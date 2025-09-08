+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePSNI Investigates pride banners theft in Enniskillen

PSNI Investigates pride banners theft in Enniskillen

Posted: 4:50 pm September 8, 2025

Police in Enniskillen are investigating the theft of two Pride banners from two locations in the town.

“The banners were hung at Gaol Square and Irvinestown Road ahead of the annual Pride parade, which took place at the weekend, and were reported stolen on 2 September,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 346 02/09/25, or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related posts:

Fermanagh staff at SWAH face frequent violence £80K of suspected cocaine seized in Enniskillen Emergency services at scene of Asda Enniskillen crash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:50 pm September 8, 2025
Top
Advertisement