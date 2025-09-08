PSNI Investigates pride banners theft in Enniskillen

Police in Enniskillen are investigating the theft of two Pride banners from two locations in the town.

“The banners were hung at Gaol Square and Irvinestown Road ahead of the annual Pride parade, which took place at the weekend, and were reported stolen on 2 September,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 346 02/09/25, or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org