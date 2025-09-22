PSNI detective urges survivors to come forward

THE PSNI is urging survivors of child abuse to come forward, saying it is “never too late” to report crimes, following the sentencing of a Dromore cleric, Canon Patrick McEntee.

“McEntee is a child predator who used his position to take advantage of young boys who trusted him,” Detective Constable Meehan said.

“He is a highly manipulative individual who was able to offend in plain sight and preyed on the innocence of his victims.

“It is often incredibly difficult for young children to raise the alarm when an adult they trust targets them in such a way and this is why we are seeing more people coming forward as adults. To break the silence of trauma after so long is to be commended. It takes immense bravery.”

The detective added that the passage of time does not prevent police from pursuing offenders.

“The passage of time has no bearing,” he continued. “We can and will still listen to you, support you and show you respect. We work hard to bring offenders before the courts, including those who may believe they have ‘got away with it’.”

The detective also highlighted the wider importance of speaking out.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland and the offending that has happened in the past needs brought to light. If you have been a victim of child abuse, it’s never too late to tell someone and report to us.”