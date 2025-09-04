Protest held at SWAH as Trust chiefs meet

A protest took place at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) today ahead of the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s monthly board meeting.

Supporters gathered in solidarity with frontline healthcare workers, with members of Unison and Unite unions making their presence felt outside the hospital.

A spokesperson for Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) praised the dedication of staff and reaffirmed their commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with healthcare professionals:

“SOAS is delighted to be able to show our support for the work of frontline staff by standing in solidarity with the Unison and Unite presence at SWAH as the Trust Board meeting is held this morning at 11am,” the spokesperson said.

It was confirmed in the meeting that the workshop that was due to be held today has been postponed until October 2.