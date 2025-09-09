President’s Day at Clogher Valley GC

CLOGHER Valley Golf Club President Maurice Coulter held his President’s Day recently. Once again the weather was favourable and the course was in great condition. Leading the way from Friday afternoon was Alan Mc Keown who produced another superb performance in the mens competition with 38 points.

Try as they might no other player could match his score. This marked back to back competition wins for Alan, a clear sign of the great form he is enjoying at present.

Behind Alan came Captain Martin Breen who just pipped Kevin King for second place on countback. James Colhoun shot a fine 73 to win the gross prize.

Donald Egerton took front nine and Tom Rice the back nine. Raymond Farrell won the past Presidents prize and Eugene Rooney the Committee prize. Niall Mc Kenna won the nine hole juvenile prize. Over in the Ladies section Gillian Chartres returned to good form and had five points to spare over Rosie Scullion in second place. Congratulations Gillian.

A special mention goes to Sean McCaughey who had a hole in one on the par three seventeenth hole. President Maurice’s dinner and presentation will take place in October.

Results: 1st: Alan McKeown 38pts, 2nd: Captain Martin Breen 37pts (cb), 3rd: Kevin King 37pts, Gross James Colhoun 73nett, F9: Donald Egerton 22pts, B9: Tom Rice 20pts, Past Presidents Prize Raymond Farrell 36pts, Committee Prize Eugene Rooney 35pts, Juvenile Prize Niall McKenna 15pts; Ladies 1st: Gillian Chartres 36pts, 2nd: Rosie Scullion 31pts.

Congratulations to the Lawson Cup team who defeated Aughnacloy in the final. Well done lads. Commiserations to the O’Haire Cup team who lost in the final against Fintona. Well done to Fintona. Thanks to all the players who represented the club in different competitions this season.