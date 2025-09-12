Plan to revolutionise Fermanagh tourism sector

TOURISM leaders and business owners in Fermanagh have been encouraged to share their views on a draft corporate plan which sets out the next steps for the economy in the North.

The industry in Fermanagh has struggled over the past year, with the cost-of-living crisis having a significant impact, forcing Tourism Northern Ireland to look at how it can support businesses.

Business owners are anxiously awaiting a decision from the Council over the future of local body, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, with the ‘Herald reporting its plans to merge the tourism group.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has been at the forefront of promoting the county, but the Council is understood to be considering a restructuring plan, which would have an impact on the sector.

The Tourism NI plan follows the launch of the Department of Economy’s ‘Tourism Vision & Action Plan: 10-Year Plan,’ with Tourism NI chairwoman, Ellvena Graham, pledging to help the industry.

“At a time when public sector finances are very challenged, and likely to remain so, it is more important than ever that we work in collaboration with our many partners to make best use of our collective resources and deliver on the potential of our tourism industry,” explained Ms Graham.

The draft corporate plan, which remains open for consultation until October 22, is hoping to gain the views of business owners in the tourism sector, finding out the best ways they can help.

“Northern Ireland has a unique story to tell through our authentic experiences, landscape, heritage and culture and our welcoming people,” explained Ms Graham.

“Our new draft Corporate Plan aligns with the 10-year Vision and Action Plan, making its goals achievable while our industry thrives, giving visitors’ experiences they will never forget.

“I would encourage stakeholders, tourism businesses and all interested parties to give us their feedback on the draft Corporate Plan,” added the Tourism NI chairwoman.