Perfect picture puts Mabel on global shortlist

Its lights, camera, action for eight-year-old Mabel Hetherington, whose love of photography has earned her a place as a finalist in the Down’s Syndrome Association’s ‘My Perspective Awards’ 2025.

The Irvinestown Primary School pupil is one of only a handful of finalists worldwide, and the only child from Northern Ireland to be shortlisted.

Her entry, ‘My Happy Mummy’, is a touching photo of her mum at the beach, and is now in the running for the People’s Choice Award.

“Mabel’s so excited to travel to London with me and her daddy,” said her mum, Elaine. “Her auntie and uncle are coming too, which makes it even more special. She loves taking pictures wherever we go. Whether we’re out for a walk or just out and about, she’ll grab someone’s phone and start snapping.”

The competition theme, My Perspective, couldn’t be more fitting. “Every photo Mabel takes is from her point of view, whether she’s looking up at someone or capturing the world from her own height. It’s beautiful to see the world through her eyes,” Elaine added.

The awards ceremony will be held on November 6 at the Normansfield Theatre in London. Now in its 15th year, the event received a record 252 entries from across the globe, including the USA, China, Australia and Mexico.

Closer to home, Elaine is also chairperson of the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Support Group, which offers activities and support for families across the county. “We always welcome new families to join the group,” she said. “We’d love to hear from you.”

Votes for Mabel’s picture can be cast at www.downssyndrome.ourwork.ourperspective