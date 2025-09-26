Past meets present in a week of local pride

Hertiage Week 2025 brought over 600 people together across Fermanagh and Omagh. Communities of all ages came out to celebrate the stories, people, and places that shape our identity.

The programme was delivered in partnership with local groups, volunteers, and heritage organisations. It was a huge success, offering a wide range of tours, talks, and community-led events that opened access to unique locations and sparked fresh interest in local history.

Just a small selection of the highlights included the Erne Highland Dancers, who lit up The Station at Station House, Brookeborough, with an energetic evening performance.

At Tully Mill, heritage enthusiasts gathered to hear Barney Devine give a presentation on the restoration of the traditional water wheel, an important piece of the area’s industrial past.

Councillor Barry McElduff, Chairperson of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, praised the community effort.

“Heritage Week 2025 highlighted the passion and grá that our local communities have for our places, traditions and stories,” he said.

To find out more visit www.fermanaghomaghheritage.com