Parker and Barrett lead Belcoo to semi-final

LGFA IFC Quarter-Final

Belcoo2-16

Newtownbutler0-9

By Martin McBrien

SECOND half goals from Ciara Parker and Sinead Barrett was key for Belcoo as they prevailed to the Fermanagh LGFA Intermediate Football Championship semi-final following victory over Newtownbutler.

The first half was a real see-saw affair, with both sides having to work hard for scores after an opening points trade between Sinead Barrett scoring from throw in and Cliodhna Martin equalising for Newtown.

Belcoo scores from Ella McGovern (free), Eve Barrett and Eimear Higgins were then answered by Caoimhe Conlon and Martin (free), which left the O’Rahilly’s just ahead 0-04 to 0-03 at the midway stage.

The scores were even scarcer in the second quarter, with 17th and 30th minute Belcoo points by McGovern (free) and Elaine Maguire bookending a quick-fire Newtown’ brace by Molly Carson and Conlon (free).

A similar pattern of play continued on restart, with Seana Feeley and Molly McGloin trading well taken scores as did Sinead Barrett and Nadine Johnston (free).

A 43rd minute fisted Sinead Barrett point to move Belcoo two ahead initially gave little indication of what was about to dramatically unfold.

Within a minute, Belcoo had struck for a goal when Ciara Parker finished off an excellent field length move.

The ball was swiftly moved forward for McGovern to slip Parker in to blast to the top corner, giving goalkeeper Aisling Quinn no chance.

A second goal immediately followed with Belcoo winning the kickout and transferring the ball quickly to Barrett for a low drilled finish to jump into a 2-10 to 0-07 lead by the three quarters stage.

Even though McGloin hit a 46th minute point, there was to be no way back for the First Fermanaghs, with Belcoo points from Higgins, Scarlett O’Connor, McGovern and Parker (2) pushing them further ahead.

The game ended as it began with a trade between Martin (free) and McGovern in the 59th and 60th minutes.

For the winners, there were strong defensive showings from their entire back six denying Newtown’ goalscoring opportunities.