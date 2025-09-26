Paddy Duffy’s ‘The Unholylands’ set for the big-screen

THE long-awaited film ‘The Unholylands’, written, directed by and starring Enniskillen filmmaker Paddy Duffy, is set to hit cinemas across Ireland on October 3.

The 26-year-old not only wrote, produced and directed the project, but also takes a leading role in the coming-of-age comedy, which is set in Belfast’s notorious – and aptly nicknamed – ‘not so Holylands’.

The story follows two stepbrothers in their final chaotic week of university as they attempt to throw one last unforgettable house party before being dragged into the ‘real world’ of adulthood.

“I’m incredibly excited to finally share this film with the world,” said Paddy. “It’s a story that’s truly meant to be experienced in a cinema. There’s nothing quite like watching a comedy with your friends and hearing the whole room laugh together.”

But the laughs come with layers, he added.

“If you’re coming for a comedy, you’ll absolutely get that. But if you’re looking for a story with emotional depth, then you’ll find that too.”

The cast features some familiar names, including country music star Nathan Carter, professional boxer Tyrone McKenna, and two-time BAFTA nominee James Nesbitt.

“I think this film is a breath of fresh air for Irish cinema,” Paddy continued. “Films about Irish conflict are incredibly important, but there’s so much more to us, especially in contemporary Ireland. This film shows how fun, funny and complex Irish people really are.”

The stepbrothers are played by Belfast actor Ciaran McCourt and Edinburgh-born Peter Jeffries, both of whom are eager to see the finished product reach audiences.

“We’re super excited to finally bring the film to the big screen,” said Ciaran.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I really think people are going to love it.”