Over £27,000 raised in memory of Martina McMahon

THE family of the late Martina McMahon said they were “overwhelmed by the support” after they raised over £27,000 for a cancer charity, in her memory, following a number of fundraising efforts.

Ms McMahon, a mother-of-two, who was a stalwart of Roslea Shamrocks GAA club in Fermanagh and Trillick St Macartan’s in Tyrone, passed away peacefully in 2024 following a battle with illness.

Her daughter, Ellie, raised a staggering £16,758.65 by running the Belfast City Marathon.

In May, over 500 people took part in a 23-mile walk from Trillick to Roslea. They’ve also headed up different fundraisers, raising a hugely impressive £27,172.96 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from family, friends and the wider community. It has meant so much to us to see so many people get involved,” Ellie explained.

“We are incredibly proud to have raised such an amazing sum of money, and we’re very grateful to all those who gave so generously.

“As a family, we know just how important the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre is and we are just one of many families in Fermanagh who have been supported by its vital work.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre has been running for over four decades, making a major difference to the lives of many people who are living with cancer in Fermanagh and across the North.

Ellie said the family is “incredibly proud” to raise money for their charity in memory of their mother.

“The charity was a cause close to mum’s heart and we are incredibly proud that the money raised will go on to help so many others, which is a fitting tribute to her,” added Ellie.

Corporate and Events Fundraising Officer at Friends of the Cancer Centre, Ciara Bainbridge, welcomed the support, saying it will make a major difference to the lives of many in the county.

“On behalf of everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre, I would like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to Seamus, James, Ellie and the McMahon family for their wonderful support,” she said.

“The charity has such a deep connection to Fermanagh and for over 40 years, people across the county have been raising money to support patients and families impacted by cancer.

“The money raised in memory of Martina will make a real and meaningful difference to our work and will help ensure that families receive the support they need when they need it most.”