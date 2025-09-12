O’Donnell penalty helps Roslea Ladies to title

Senior Ladies Division 3 League Final

A CIARA O’Donnell penalty was key for Roslea as they claimed the Senior Ladies Division 3 honours following a titanic battle against a strong Belnaleck side at Canon Maguire Park.

Belnaleck led for the majority of the game but an O’Donnell penalty was the turning point for the Shamrocks, while Katie Elliott and Nuala Beggan also chipped in with scores for Roslea.

Roslea manager, Dom Reilly, was full of praise for the character of his players.

“We only led the game in the last four minutes, but right throughout, even when we were down, the girls never stopped working or believing that they could win it,” explained the Shamrocks boss.

The Shamrocks manager feels the result was the just rewards for the efforts of his players.

“They are very easy to work with anything we ask them is done. We give the instructions and most of the time they carry them out the best that they can,” added Reilly.

“This is a new group of players. A lot of these girls never played football together at all.

“We had a couple of heavy defeats in the Players’ League and a there was a lot of learning on our part and they kept working and kept at it. I’m lost for words when talking about them girls.”