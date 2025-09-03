O’Brien’s back from ‘Oz’ to defend Lakeland title

ALL roads lead to Enniskillen this weekend for the 2025 Trailer Parts and Spares Lakeland Stages Rally, with a full roster of 100 cars set to tackle the Carrigan and Ballintempo forests.

Organised by Enniskillen Motor Club, the event doubles as a round of the Brown & Brown Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge and a counting round of the Irish Forest Rally Championship, while also offering points for the Micra Challenge (NI) and EMC Club Championship, making it a major fixture in the rally calendar.

Mountfield brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien, last year’s winners, top the entry in a Skoda Fabia R5. Patrick makes his annual return from Australia for the event, in a true family affair with brother Stephen on the notes and father Kevin handling the car preparation.

They’ll face stiff competition from the in-form Dromore driver Cathan McCourt with Fermanagh co-driver Barry McNulty, alongside Irish Forest leaders, Victoria Bridge’s Jason Mitchell and Paddy McCrudden in similar Skodas.

Ballygawley’s Vivian Hamill and co-driver Andrew Grennan, in a Fiesta Rally2, will also hope to turn a series of recent second place finishes into a breakthrough win.

Local interest runs deep. Omagh’s Gareth Mimnagh and Barry McCarney, Jordan and Paul Hone, and Dromore’s Conor McCourt are all on the starting roster, with McCourt aiming for a strong run after time away from the hot seat.

The two-wheel drive contest promises plenty of action as Fivemieltown’s Shane McGirr and Ballygawley co-driver Denver Rafferty return in their Lada VFTS.

Action begins at the retired Grosvenor Barracks, with a compulsory crew briefing at 9.30am and cars leaving at one-minute intervals from 10.30am.

Competitors will tackle two loops of three stages, returning to service after stage three.

Fans can follow live updates on Onthepacenote’s Facebook, with full timing available via RallyScore. With the forests of Fermanagh ready and 100 cars poised for the start, the stage is set for another Lakeland classic.