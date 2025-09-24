NIE confirm no power outages in Enniskillen

A recent map error on the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) website led to confusion among residents in Fermanagh, with many believing a power outage was affecting the area.

However, NIE has since confirmed to the Fermanagh Herald that there are no known outages in Fermanagh at this time, attributing the alert to a technical issue on their online reporting system.

The glitch appears to have affected outage information across Northern Ireland, with similar false reports being noted in other regions.