NIE confirm no power outages in Enniskillen

NIE confirm no power outages in Enniskillen

Posted: 12:52 pm September 24, 2025

A recent map error on the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) website led to confusion among residents in Fermanagh, with many believing a power outage was affecting the area.

However, NIE has since confirmed to the Fermanagh Herald that there are no known outages in Fermanagh at this time, attributing the alert to a technical issue on their online reporting system.

The glitch appears to have affected outage information across Northern Ireland, with similar false reports being noted in other regions.

