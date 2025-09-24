NIE confirm no power outages in Enniskillen

A recent map error on the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) website led to confusion among residents in Fermanagh, with many believing a power outage was affecting the area.
However, NIE has since confirmed to the Fermanagh Herald that there are no known outages in Fermanagh at this time, attributing the alert to a technical issue on their online reporting system.
The glitch appears to have affected outage information across Northern Ireland, with similar false reports being noted in other regions.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:52 pm September 24, 2025