New stone to mark 150 years of St Michael's
St Michael's Church Enniskillen from Hall's Lane

New stone to mark 150 years of St Michael’s

Posted: 5:23 pm September 15, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

The Bishop of Clogher will bless a commemorative stone which is being erected at St Michael’s Parish Church to mark 150 years since the new church building was opened in the town.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to the Catholic Church in Enniskillen on Sunday, September 28, on what is the Feast of St Michael, when a special Mass to mark its foundation will take place.

Early records show that St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen dates back to 1803, although the church was officially consecrated on St Patrick’s Day (March 17) in 1875.

Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, will preside at a Mass on Sunday, September 28, where he will bless a stone which is being erected in dedication to Archdeacon James McMeel.

The foundation stone of St Michael’s Church was laid by Most Rev. Dr Donnelly in August 1870.

Local contractors James Hughes and James Harvey oversaw the construction of the church, with the estimated cost of the build being £12,000, with the money raised from local donations.

Bishop Larry Duffy will celebrate the Mass at St Michael’s Church on September 28, with priests who served in the parish since its formation, invited to attend the special Mass and celebration.

