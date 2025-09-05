New model for tourism in Fermanagh

CUILCAGH Lakelands Geopark has praised the “positive impact” of a new cross-border scheme which was set up with the aim of enhancing tourism and business to the county’s major hotspots.

The Fermanagh-based organisation has linked up with Ballyhoura Development CLG in Limerick, with funding from the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, to roll-out the first-of-its-kind scheme.

It’s aim is to create a strong network where the different tourism bodies can bounce ideas off each other and develop a strategy which will aim to enhance the visitors experience to the county.

Advertisement

Recently, over 30 tourism providers from across the island enjoyed a trip around the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, embracing the best of what the county has to offer.

The providers helped to develop a Community-Led Regenerative Tourism Destination Model (CDM) which set out how different areas can create their own regenerative tourism structures.

Manager of Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, Grainne O’Connor, welcomed the new cross-border scheme, saying that the “practical roadmap” benefits many tourism hotspots.

“The CDM offers a practical roadmap for rural tourism destinations seeking to grow in a way that is connected, with community at its heart,” explained Ms O’Connor, following the partnership.

“It’s shaped by the lived experience of those delivering meaningful tourism experiences on the ground.

“We are proud of what this project has achieved. It would be wonderful to see this model applied elsewhere with the same positive impact we have seen,” added the Cuilcagh Lakelands Manager.

Marble Arch Caves, which is a part of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, welcomed the scheme.

Advertisement

“At Marble Arch Caves, regeneration and sustainability have long been at the core of our approach,” explained Sean Corrigan, Operations Officer at Marble Arch Caves.

“This initiative offered a welcome opportunity to build on that foundation sharing what we’ve learned while gaining fresh insight from the Ballyhoura community.

“It reinforced the power of collaboration across regions and the importance of community-led tourism in preserving what makes each place unique,” he added.