New legacy deal could help family get justice

A Fermanagh family are holding out hope that they could get justice for the killing of a loved one after the governments on both sides of the border confirmed they’d struck a new legacy deal.

The UK and Irish Government reached an agreement on Friday over a new legacy deal, which has came around as a result of unrest following the controversial Legacy Act.

In January 2024, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, confirmed that steps would be taken to lift the ban imposed on preventing inquests into Troubles-related murders.

It proved anger from across the North, with Fermanagh peer Tom Elliott blasting the government for their decision to appeal the Legacy Act, saying he was ‘hugely frustrated’.

A new legacy deal has been struck, with reports that any inquests which had commenced but not ended before the current Legacy Act was brought into place will be resorted later this year.

The news will come as a boost to many in the North, including the Leonard family from Pettigo.

In May 1973, 24-year-old Michael Leonard was shot and killed by the RUC.

Just hours after an inquest was ordered into the death, the controversial and contentious Legacy Act came into force, preventing the Fermanagh family’s hard-fought campaign for justice.

John Leonard, a brother of the late Michael, said that the family would have to “face the terrible reality” that they might not get justice.

“Like so many other bereaved families who have fought for truth and justice for so long, we now face the terrible reality that Britain will not let this inquest go ahead as it wants to protect its killers,” he said.

“Our fight for truth and justice will continue regardless.”

Although full details over who will be involved in the new deal aren’t fully clear, it’s understood the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery will still be involved.

Enniskillen man Peter Sheridan is the Commissioner for Investigations in the ICRIR body.

However, concerns were recently raised by former Police Ombudsman, Nuala O’Loane, over the sustainability of the independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery body.