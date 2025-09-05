New business inspired by trip to Australia

Inspiration from ‘Down Under’ helped inspire Lisnaskea’s newest business venture, where two local women have teamed up to bring a fresh, modern twist to tanning in Fermanagh.

Inspired by innovative tanning booths Noelle experienced during her recent time in Australia, the pair quickly turned their conversation into reality, offering customers a private, convenient, and around-the-clock tanning experience that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

Noelle Maguire (25) hails from Swanlinbar, and recently returned home from Australia in March. She is set to marry Connell, brother of her business partner Ciarraí, in February next year.

Ciarraí McBrien (27) from Derrylin, is a busy mother of two young children – Éire, who is nearly two, and Séimí, aged four months.

“Noelle had just came home from Australia and was talking about the automatic spray tanning booths out there and we were saying about how good of a job one would be here,” Ciarraí said.

“It went from a chat to reality quicker than we could have imagined and the next thing we had the machine ordered and it was on the route from America.”

Glo Up Limited is based at Unit 1, 6 Bank Brae, Lisnaskea, BT920FL.

The business stands out by offering complete privacy, addressing a common concern that often deters people from getting spray tans.

Another key advantage is its 24/7 availability, allowing customers to book appointments at their convenience.

The business also features two beauty rooms available for rent, perfect for professionals offering hair, beauty, aesthetics, and related services.