Much-loved Charlie was ‘taken too soon’

Tributes have been paid from across the county to Charles Dunleavy, who was remembered as a “decent caring man” and as a “gentle soul” after he passed away following a tragic accident.

Formerly of Blunnick Road in Florencecourt, Mr Dunleavy, a popular resident, passed away suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Wednesday, September 3.

Mr Dunleavy, who was aged in his 50s, was named locally as the victim of a serious one-vehicle collision which occurred on the Gardrum Road area in Mullaghdun on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Emergency Services attended the scenes, where Mr Dunleavy was transferred to the SWAH.

Mr Dunleavy was a well-known member of the Fermanagh community, with an outpouring of grief expressed throughout the county following his sudden passing.

“Just so hard to take in. Charlie was a kind and gentle soul taken too soon,” one tribute read.

Another mourner said: “Rest in Peace, Charlie. Such a decent caring man.”

Mr Dunleavy is survived by his partner Jennifer, her sons Leo and Jack, his brother Robert (Gee) and his sisters Margaret (Jim) and Jennifer (Kevin).