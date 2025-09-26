Mother’s fight to secure better future for her children

A YOUNG Fermanagh mum has spoken out about the lack of suitable activities and support for children with additional needs in the area, describing the situation as both ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘frustrating.’

Emma Brown, 25, lives in Lisnaskea with her husband Ryan and their three children, Jenson (5), Hudson (3), and Delilah-Rose (1).

Both Jenson and Hudson are autistic, and Emma and Ryan are stay-at-home parents, providing full-time care for their children.

“Jenson needs 24/7 care,” Emma explained. “Hudson is currently undergoing an autism assessment too. Our daily life includes outbursts, sensory overloads, but we are truly blessed with our children.”

What’s not a blessing, Emma said, is the lack of inclusive support and activities for children like hers.

“There’s just not enough going on locally for SEN or neurodiverse children,” she said. “Yes, the Council puts on great events but they’re rarely suited to kids with additional needs.”

Emma believes that something as simple as a loud crowd or flashing lights can leave her sons overwhelmed and distressed.

“It’s heartbreaking when we take Jenson somewhere and he shuts down,” she said. “People stare and judge. They don’t realise what he’s experiencing. He just needs a space where he can feel accepted.”

Emma believes children with similar conditions thrive in environments where they’re understood.

“They connect more easily, they feel safe and most importantly, they feel included,” she said.

Simple solutions

Emma has suggested straightforward solutions like quiet spaces, dimmed lighting, or setting aside sensory-friendly times during events like Halloween or Christmas lights switch-ons.

She hopes that by speaking up real change will be made.

“If this gets the ball rolling, then it’s worth it,” she said. “All we want is a better, more inclusive future for our children here in Fermanagh.”

“It doesn’t take much. Small changes could make a huge difference for families like ours and others.”

Local businesses like Fermanagh Fun Farm have already shown support, offering to host future SEN-friendly days. Emma hopes others will follow their lead.

“Our children deserve to experience joy and freedom, just like every other child and they shouldn’t have to travel miles to find it.”

Emma has also taken matters into her own hands by creating a local support group, ‘Fermanagh Neurodiversity & SEN Community’.

“Being a full-time carer can be incredibly isolating,” she said. “Sometimes you just need to talk to someone who understands.”