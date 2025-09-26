MLA announces arrival of ‘little heart warrior’

FERMANAGH and Omagh MLA Deborah Erskine has announced the early arrival of her baby daughter, Olivia Rhoda Jean.

Born eight weeks premature, Olivia is currently being cared for in the Royal Neonatal Unit. Ms Erskine described her as a “little heart warrior,” already showing remarkable strength and taking brave steps forward each day.

The MLA shared the news in a heartfelt statement, offering a glimpse into the emotional journey she and her family have experienced over recent weeks.

“For nearly three weeks the Royal Victoria Hospital has been my home as I received treatment for Olivia before her arrival,” she said.

“The care, compassion and dedication from every member of staff has been truly outstanding, and we are deeply grateful.

“There have been so many health professionals who we will never forget. They have went over and beyond for us in so many ways. True unsung heroes.”

Ms Erskine also expressed her gratitude to everyone who have offered their kindness, love and support during this time.

“We would be so grateful if you could continue to keep Olivia and her amazing care teams in your prayers as we look forward to the day when we can bring her home.”

The birth announcement by Ms Erskine comes just two weeks after she had announced she was stepping back from her main duties as MLA temporarily on medical advice.

“While MLAs don’t have formal maternity leave (except a recent mechanism whereby I can allocate someone to vote on my behalf during Assembly votes), like any parent, I always intended to take time with my family after the birth of the baby, and now that will begin a little earlier,” she stated.

Ms Erskine added, “I am not stepping down as DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA and will return to the Assembly when ready.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support at this important time for me and my family.”