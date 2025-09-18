Mixed views as council debates four-day week

By Thomas Maher

COUNCILLORS in Fermanagh and Omagh have clashed over the merits of a four-day working week after reviewing a report on the first English council to permanently adopt the policy.

South Cambridgeshire District Council introduced the shorter week on trial in January 2023 before making it permanent in July of this year.

Findings showed improved services, higher staff retention, and annual savings of nearly £400,000 due to reduced reliance on agency staff.

Job applications rose by more than 120 per-cent, voluntary resignations fell by 41 per-cent, and staff health and wellbeing scores also improved.

Crucially, no evidence was found of any decline in services.

Sinn Féin councillor Dermott Browne said the outcomes spoke for themselves.

“This shows progress when it comes to recruitment and retention. Sick days have decreased, work-life balance has improved, and globally there is mounting evidence that the four-day week is effective,” he said.

But UUP councillor Mark Ovens said the idea was not practical for all roles.

“We have a mix of frontline and back-office staff. For some jobs, such as waste management, it may not be feasible. This could lead to unfairness,” he argued.

“While I note, but don’t agree with, Cllr Browne’s point about productivity, I think most staff would already say they are working at a high level of efficiency.”

DUP councillor Paul Robinson also urged caution, warning that such a move could create pressure on private businesses to follow suit. “It might sound attractive to only work four days, but whether it is achievable is another matter,” he said.

Council officials stressed that no changes would be made without consultation with staff and trade unions.