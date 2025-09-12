+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Orchard Farm bowed out of the Junior Cup at the weekend.

Mistakes cost Orchard Farm on the road

Posted: 5:00 pm September 12, 2025

IFA Junior Cup Round One

Riverdale 5 Orchard Farm 1

ORCHARD Farm crashed out of the Junior Cup at the first hurdle against a strong Riverdale side in Benburb on Saturday.

The Mid Ulster League Division Two side fell behind early on but took complete control thereafter and punished any mistakes from the Fermanagh men.

Paddy Beresford was the man on target for Farm in the sixth minute, heading in a Jake Vance corner kick.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Barney Lavery struck quickly to level the score and settle his side.

Farm were presented with a great opportunity to retake the lead through Aaron McCrory but his effort was off target and their chances soon evaporated.

Momentum swung firmly in Riverdale’s favour when captain Connor Agnew rose highest to meet a perfectly delivered corner from Ryan Gorman to make it 2–1.

Agnew then turned provider, setting up Lavery for his second of the afternoon to give Riverdale a 3–1 advantage at the break.

It was one way traffic in the second half as Edgar Strikas put the result beyond doubt with two well-taken goals, completing the 5–1 scoreline and capping a fine personal performance.

Goalkeeper Michael Graham ensured there would be no way back for the visitors, producing a superb fingertip save midway through the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.

“No excuses, they were a good side and deserved the win. We just made far too many mistakes on the day,” said Orchard Farm manager Shane O’Donnell.

“They punished us and that’s how it goes. It’s Mountfield next in the league so that’s our focus.”

