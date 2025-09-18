Memorial ride to celebrate life of Richard Britton

HUNDREDS of bikers from across the North gathered for a special ride through Fermanagh on Saturday, celebrating and remembering the life and achievements of Richard Britton, 20 years after his passing.

Mr Britton, a popular and much-loved resident, was one of Ireland’s top motorcycle race riders who won the Regal 600 Championship four times, setting numerous records at the Isle of Man TT.

The father-of-one tragically lost his life, aged 35 years old, in an accident which occurred at the Irish National Road Race at Ballybunion in Kerry, on September 18 2005.

To mark 20 years since his passing, a large-scale memorial ride was held, drawing hundreds of bikers from across the North. Riders gathered at the ‘Round O’ in Enniskillen before embarking on a scenic journey through Fermanagh in tribute to Richard Britton’s life and legacy.

The 40-mile memorial ride concluded at Boho Community Centre, where attendees were welcomed with a special display of some of Richard’s racing machines. They also had the opportunity to meet and chat with riders who once competed alongside him.

The event not only honoured his memory, but also served a charitable purpose, with all proceeds raised donated to the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen, supporting vital mental health services in the local community.