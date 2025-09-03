Shamrocks strike late to kill off Kinawley

Mannok SFC Group B Round 1

Teemore 0-13 Kinawley 0-10

A BRACE of late two-pointers from Ronan McCaffrey and Ethan McCaffrey helped Teemore beat their near neighbours Kinawley in a hard-fought derby encounter at St Mary’s Park on Saturday evening.

Tipped by many as one of the ties of the round, the Shamrocks showed all of their experience and quality to claim the win against a spirited Kinawley side, who probably deserved a share of the spoils.

The first half was evenly shared, with the teams level at the break. Seán McNally, Fermanagh’s goalkeeper who lined out at full forward for Teemore, made a strong start to the game, kicking two good scores from play to give Tony Collins’ team a deserved lead.

Tomás Corrigan then replied with a good two-point score to level the game and get his team off the mark.

In front of their home support, Colm McNally and Eoin McManus pointed to put Teemore two in front. Kinawley attacked the second quarter with serious intensity, with Caolan Brennan and Corrigan levelling.

The Boru’s were then dealt a significant blow with 20 minutes played when their talisman Tomás Corrigan had to be withdrawn after picking up what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.

However Ruairi Corrigan picked up the scoring baton for Kinawley and he kicked over a close free to put his team one in front.

Eoin McManus and Dara Cathcart then traded scores, before Aaron McManus had the last say of the half, firing over from range to level the game at 0-6 apiece at the break in Teemore.

After the interval Dylan Boyle was introduced into the fray for Kinawley and he a big impact for the Boru’s.

Eoin McManus got the scoreboard rolling as he pointed a free for the Shamrocks. Their lead was short-lived though, when Tiernan McKenna landed a two-point free for the Kinawley side.

He added another free to increase their advantage to two, with the Boru’s looking in control of the game.

Both sides rang the changes in the third quarter and despite mustering up some really good chances right across the field and dominating possession, Dom Corrigan’s side were unable to extend their advantage.

Seán McNally then pointed for the Shamrocks with ten minutes remaining, cutting the deficit to one.

Paidi Drumm and Ronan McCaffrey traded scores for their sides, with the Shamrocks midfielder lofting over a good two-point free to swing the lead into Teemore’s favour with normal time played in the game.

Kinawley pushed forward in search of an equalising score but they were caught on the break, with Eoin McManus kicking over a standout two-point score from a long-distance free to stretch their lead to three.

The Boru’s needed a goal and despite threatening the Shamrocks rearguard, they couldn’t hit the net.

Tempers frayed late on, with the Boru’s reduced to 13 men after referee Nigel Sweeney flashed Ciaran Breen a black card and Donal Owens a red, after a second yellow card, following an off-the-ball melee.

On Saturday (September 6), Teemore travel to St Joseph’s Park to take on Ederney in the second round.

Kinawley, meanwhile, host Erne Gaels in their round two fixture at Patrick McManus Park on Sunday.

Teams & Scorers

Teemore: James Maguire, Dara McManus, Rían McNally, Ciaran McManus, Damien Lee, Aaron McManus (0-1), Sean Doherty, Niall Clarke, Ronan McCaffrey (0-3, 1f, 1 x 2pf), Cian McManus, Eoin McManus (0-5, 1f, 1x2pf), Ruairi Maguire, Colm McNally (0-1), Seán McNally (0-3), Aaron Lee. Subs: Jack Quinlan for R Maguire (35), Jason McCaffrey for N Clarke (46).

Kinawley: Shea McElroy, Liam Owens, Paul Breen, Daniel McGovern, Patrick McGovern, Donal Owens, Caolan Brennan (0-01), Ciaran Breen, Ben Corrigan, Paidi Drumm (0-1), Tom Keenan, Dara Cathcart (0-1), Ruairi Corrigan (0-1,1f), Tomás Corrigan (0-03, 1f, 1x2pf), Tiernan McKenna (0-3, 1f, 1x2pf). Subs: Donnacha Morris for T Corrigan (20), Dylan Boyle for B Corrigan (HT), Sean McManus for D Morris (55).

Referee: Nigel Sweeney (Belcoo)