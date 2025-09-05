Man to contest multiple charges

Maguiresbridge man is set to contest a number of charges, including burglary.

Ryan Harker (20), of Abbey Road in Maguiresbridge, is charged with entering a building in Maguiresbridge in January, with the intention of causing criminal damage and burglary with intent to cause damage.

The court heard that a charge of aggravated burglary with the intention of committing unlawful damage was withdrawn.

Harker is set to contest the charges on Wednesday, September 17, at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.