Man to contest multiple charges

Maguiresbridge man is set to contest a number of charges, including burglary.
Ryan Harker (20), of Abbey Road in Maguiresbridge, is charged with entering a building in Maguiresbridge in January, with the intention of causing criminal damage and burglary with intent to cause damage.
The court heard that a charge of aggravated burglary with the intention of committing unlawful damage was withdrawn.
Harker is set to contest the charges on Wednesday, September 17, at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.
Posted: 11:46 am September 5, 2025