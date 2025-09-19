Man pleads not guilty to resisting police

AN Irvinestown man is set to contest a number of charges which include resisting Police, failing to provide a breath specimen, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and persistent use of a device.

Joseph Cardwell (56), of Moynaghan Road in Irvinestown, pleaded not guilty through his solicitor to the charges which occurred in September 205.

Cardwell is charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement

He also faces two charges of resisting Police and a charge of persistently using a public electronic communications network over a three day period.

Cardwell will contest the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on October 15.