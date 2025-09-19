Man pleads not guilty to resisting police

AN Irvinestown man is set to contest a number of charges which include resisting Police, failing to provide a breath specimen, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and persistent use of a device.
Joseph Cardwell (56), of Moynaghan Road in Irvinestown, pleaded not guilty through his solicitor to the charges which occurred in September 205.
Cardwell is charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He also faces two charges of resisting Police and a charge of persistently using a public electronic communications network over a three day period.
Cardwell will contest the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on October 15.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere