+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan pleads not guilty to resisting police

Man pleads not guilty to resisting police

Posted: 10:01 am September 19, 2025

AN Irvinestown man is set to contest a number of charges which include resisting Police, failing to provide a breath specimen, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and persistent use of a device.

Joseph Cardwell (56), of Moynaghan Road in Irvinestown, pleaded not guilty through his solicitor to the charges which occurred in September 205.

Cardwell is charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement

He also faces two charges of resisting Police and a charge of persistently using a public electronic communications network over a three day period.

Cardwell will contest the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Related posts:

courtFermanagh woman denies threatening behaviour charges GBI by dangerous driving accused returned for trial New high street home for Enniskillen Foodbank

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:01 am September 19, 2025
Top
Advertisement