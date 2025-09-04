+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man dies following one-vehicle incident in Fermanagh

Man dies following one-vehicle incident in Fermanagh

Posted: 8:45 am September 4, 2025

THE Fermanagh community has been left shocked and saddened after a man, believed to be aged in his 50s, died following a serious one-vehicle collision which occurred yesterday (Wednesday).

The Emergency Services were called to the scene of an incident which occurred on Gardrum Road in Mullaghdun, yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood that the man was taken by ambulance to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, where he later passed away.

No further details are available at this time.

Posted: 8:45 am September 4, 2025
