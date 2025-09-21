Man arrested following sudden death in Enniskillen

FERMANAGH police have arrested a person following the sudden death of man in Enniskillen.

The 42-year-old remains in custody as the police carry out an investigation into the death.

A PSNI spokesman said, “Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60’s, in the Drumbawn Close area of Enniskillen on Sunday 21st September.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.”

The spokesman added further details would be provided in due course.