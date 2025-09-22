+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan arrested after sudden death has been released

Man arrested after sudden death has been released

Posted: 9:19 pm September 22, 2025

A man arrested yesterday in Enniskillen has today been released unconditionally.

The 42-year-old was arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s, in the Drumbawn Close area of the town.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement

 

 

Related posts:

New high street home for Enniskillen Foodbank Council says fireworks in Enniskillen would cost £30k Cross border shoppingErneside put on the market for £15m

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:19 pm September 22, 2025
Top
Advertisement