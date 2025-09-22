Man arrested after sudden death has been released

A man arrested yesterday in Enniskillen has today been released unconditionally.
The 42-year-old was arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60s, in the Drumbawn Close area of the town.
“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.
Posted: 9:19 pm September 22, 2025